Netflix’s Havoc: 6 Reasons I’m Excited For The Tom Hardy Crime Drama

Gareth Evans, the Welsh filmmaker and action choreographer best known for creating The Raid movies (aka, two of the most badass action movies of the 21st Century), and Tom Hardy (who is also no stranger to the action genre) are getting together what sounds like a badass project, and excited isn’t strong enough of word to describe how I am feeling right now. Havoc on Netflix will see two of the best at what they do team up for the first time, to tell the story of a detective who finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when a drug deal goes south.

There is a seemingly endless list of reasons why I’m so giddy about this movie right now, a movie that I know next to nothing about save for its basic premise. Everything from the cast, which includes Forest Whitaker in addition to Tom Hardy, Gareth Evans’ track record, and what this could mean for for director and Netflix’s relationship moving forward, have me stoked to see how this plays out for all involved parties.