Spider-Man’s Emma Stone And Kirsten Dunst Have A Big Milestone In Common, And It’s Adorable

Spider-Man fans have recently been swung back and forth about the possibility of a live-action Spider-Verse movie with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Following reports of Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus being involved in the upcoming third film, rumors also swirled regarding former Spider-Men girlfriends Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst also returning to their roles. Though it’s all guesswork regarding the actresses returning to Marvel right now, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy do have a cute milestone in common!
This past week, Emma Stone welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Dave McCary. In an adorable coincidence, the 32-year-old La La Land Oscar winner is not the only Spider-Man GF to have a pregnancy in 2021. The original Spider-Man trilogy’s MJ Watson, Kirsten Dunst, has just announced she is expecting as well with this beautiful photo:
Kirsten Dunst is officially expecting her second child with The Irishman’s Jesse Plemons as beautifully revealed in this photo directed by Sofia Coppola, whom she worked with for 1999’s The Virgin Suicides and for 2006’s Marie Antionette. Dunst looks gorgeous in a while Rodarte dress in the Instagram photo that came out of W Magazine’s Director’s Issue.
The 38-year-old actress already has one child named Ennis Howard Plemons, who she welcomed back in 2018. Bringing a new life in the world is a huge milestone, and I love the coincidence of Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst having this timing align in a matter of months! Maybe the pair of couples could set up playdates and talk about working on Spider-Man films? In one multiverse anyway?
Spider-Man’s love interests have always been important to the narrative of the Marvel storylines. Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson was one of the early depictions of superhero girlfriends on the big screen, and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy most certainly had to follow the romance Dunst and Maguire formed for Sam Raimi’s trilogy. Stone played a booksmart and more hands-on right woman to Andrew Garfield’s heroic antics, following Dunst’s more damsel-in-distress archetype. And nowadays, Zendaya’s MJ has redefined the title in a completely different way.
In the Spider-Man comics, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy are good friends – sometimes friendly rivals. In both series, there was an attempt to bring both love interests into the mix at once, but it never quite allowed them to develop a relationship on screen. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, there were plans for Shailene Woodley to play MJ to Andrew Garfield’s Spidey. Stone filmed a scene with the actress too, but Woodley was ultimately cut from the movie.
One day it’d be great to see Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy together in a Spider-Man film but, for now, we’ll congratulate Kirsten Dunst on her pregnancy and Emma Stone on becoming a new mom!