Spider-Man’s Emma Stone And Kirsten Dunst Have A Big Milestone In Common, And It’s Adorable

In the Spider-Man comics, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy are good friends – sometimes friendly rivals. In both series, there was an attempt to bring both love interests into the mix at once, but it never quite allowed them to develop a relationship on screen. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, there were plans for Shailene Woodley to play MJ to Andrew Garfield’s Spidey. Stone filmed a scene with the actress too, but Woodley was ultimately cut from the movie.