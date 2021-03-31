No Pants, No Problem: 3 Great Comments From Alexandra Daddario About Life In Quarantine

That Time Alexandra Daddario Opened Up About What Working Life Is Like As An Actor In Quarantine

While people in Hollywood have been able to get back to work sooner than some industries, this has come with pros and cons. While paying people to get back to work is heavy on the plus side, those involved in films and television have had new safety requirements to deal with and have had to -- in many cases -- quarantine for 14 days in (usually) tiny hotel rooms before work can even start. Some of them, from Candace Cameron Bure to Karen Gillan to, of course, Alexandra Daddario, have documented their boredom. If one memorable video, Alexandra Daddario just tried on a boatload of dresses.