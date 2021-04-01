news

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Doesn't 'Have What It Takes' To Star In Movies Anymore

Cameron Diaz on The Drew Barrymore Show

Cameron Diaz has been living her best life since officially retiring from acting in 2018. Whether it’s joining TikTok or celebrating her wine label's success, the former actress seems quite content with her life right now. While many actresses would just continue traveling down the more successful route, Diaz decided to put family above her grueling acting career. Recently, she explained why she doesn’t have what it takes to do movies anymore.

Cameron Diaz’s stance on returning to acting isn’t new. With her last project being the 2014 Annie remake, the former actress has spoken several times on retiring from Hollywood and if she would return. Diaz has since focused on her organic wine label Avaline. Given COVID-19’s impact on film and television, Yahoo asked the former actress if she would ever return to acting. Diaz played coy before answering honestly:

So, it's just a different time in my life now. Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. So, I can't give...I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.

In answering the question, Cameron Diaz spoke about watching a female friend go through the motions of balancing work and family. She mentioned only having 100% to give to one or the other before talking about grueling film schedules. Hearing the retired actress speak about her family life gave great insight into how someone’s priorities can shift as life continues to evolve. Diaz’s reason for retiring made sense given how time and effort she had put into her film career from the 1990s to 2010s.

Cameron Diaz’s Yahoo interview wasn’t the first time she had addressed her return to acting. She revealed that being a mom is important at this time in her life, while not ruling out a return to film if the right project came along. But Diaz has also talked about the stress of filming only to see little results of her work on the screen. So for the retired actress, spending long days on set doesn’t bode well for a growing family especially in the Hollywood environment.

Despite her retirement from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz has remained a hot topic. In recent months, some of Diaz’s past films, such as Bad Teacher and The Sweetest Thing, have charted on streaming platforms like Netflix. For the retired actress, the Netflix resurgence surprised her while reminiscing over her now-dormant career. As mentioned before, Diaz isn’t completely averse to talking about her film career, as she and Charlie’s Angels co-stars Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu reunited last year on Barrymore’s talk show. So, there is still a glimmer of hope that the former actress might return to the big screen one day.

