Upcoming Javier Bardem Movies: Dune, The Little Mermaid And More

Javier Bardem, the Spanish actor who wormed his way into our hearts by playing a cold sociopathic contract killer in No Country For Old Men, breaking James Bond in Skyfall, and working his way into a love triangle in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, is without a doubt one of the best at what he does. It is rare to find a movie that is not elevated by the presence of Bardem, which is the reason why you see him joining the Dune cast, the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and everything else he has coming down the pike.

Just like in years past, the future is extremely bright for the talented and personable Javier Bardem. With high-profile movies like the aforementioned Dune from the visionary Denis Villeneuve, as well as well as a collaboration with Aaron Sorkin for a film about the making of I Love Lucy, there’s reason to believe we’ll soon be hearing his name called at all the big awards shows. Here are five upcoming Javier Bardem movies that will hopefully make that a reality.