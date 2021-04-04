news

Turns Out Rebel Wilson Nearly Played A Different Role In Bridesmaids

The Bridesmaids cast boarding a plane, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Bryne, Ellie Kemper, Maya Rudolph

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of Bridesmaids, so why don’t we reminisce for a moment? Kristen Wiig’s Oscar-nominated comedy is still just as hilarious as it was when it was released thanks to its ensemble cast of a wedding party, including Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Rose Byrne. And how can we forget one memorable secret weapon the movie had: Rebel Wilson, who nearly played a very different role.

The Aussie actress nabbed the role a year before her major breakout in 2012’s Pitch Perfect as “Fat Amy.” She played one of two odd roommates to Kristen Wiig’s Annie. But recently she divulged the role she nearly ended up playing. In her words:

Weirdly, so my character wasn’t supposed to exist in the movie, I’d auditioned for Melissa McCarthy’s character and was like the second choice for that role. And I guess they liked my audition that they added me to the film essentially. So there was never supposed to be two roommates, only one.

Rebel Wilson shared the roommate role with Matt Lucas, as they played Kristen Wiig’s annoying sibling roommates, who were a bit too close for comfort. Wilson adds a lot of hilarious moments in the movie, but she originally had her eye on one of the bridesmaids. She auditioned to play Melissa McCarthy’s puppy loving Megan. She would have been great for that role too but, obviously, McCarthy absolutely killed it. Thankfully, she was still able to get a part in Bridesmaids, though. She continued with SiriusXM:

I just kind of added myself, in a way, to the scenes. But Paul [Feig] I just remember was so, and Kristen [Wiig] as well, she was like the biggest comedy star in America at that point. But she literally said, ‘Whatever you want to do just go for it. I don’t care. Like if you think it’s funny and want to try it, just go for it.’ And I think that kind of nice collaborative energy, which she must have done to everybody on the set, from her and from Paul as a director, they just got the most hilarious, spontaneous things. It was pretty much just all improvised all of that stuff.

According to the 41-year-old actress, a lot of what she ended up doing on set was some fun improvisation, because of course! Half of the cast of Bridesmaids were Saturday Night Live cast members, so it’s not super surprising. When it came to Rebel Wilson though, her role was not initially in the script, so it was a lot more off the cuff. Y’all remember that scene where she gets the back tattoo and pours frozen peas on her back? Classic.

Her small role in the movie led to some more work for the actress, such as two more Pitch Perfect films, rom-coms including How To Be Single and Isn’t it Romantic. Rebel Wilson is currently hosting a dog grooming competition show called Pooch Perfect and recently committed to a 60 pound weight-loss transformation in 2020.

Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids writing partner Annie Mumolo collaborated for a hilarious comedy Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, which came out earlier this year. The writing duo or director Paul Feig aren’t exactly keen on a sequel, considering they made something so well-loved the first time. You can stream Bridesmaids on PeacockTV.

Up Next

The Key Ingredient Bridesmaids 2 Would Need To Happen
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Netflix's Thunder Force: Premiere Date, Cast And 5 Quick Things We Know About Melissa McCarthy's Superhero Movie news 1M Netflix's Thunder Force: Premiere Date, Cast And 5 Quick Things We Know About Melissa McCarthy's Superhero Movie Jason Wiese
Thunder Force Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Gets Superpowers Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder news 1M Thunder Force Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Gets Superpowers Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder Mike Reyes
Did Melissa McCarthy Get The Thor: Love And Thunder Role She Was Begging For? news 1M Did Melissa McCarthy Get The Thor: Love And Thunder Role She Was Begging For? Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent TBD The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Disneyland Reopening: What To Expect Based On What's Happening At Walt Disney World TBD Disneyland Reopening: What To Expect Based On What's Happening At Walt Disney World Rating TBD
Lizzo Just Declared It’s 'Ass Crack Summer' In Revealing New Posts TBD Lizzo Just Declared It’s 'Ass Crack Summer' In Revealing New Posts Rating TBD
2021 WrestleMania Streaming: How To Watch WrestleMania 37 And Other WWE Network Programming TBD 2021 WrestleMania Streaming: How To Watch WrestleMania 37 And Other WWE Network Programming Rating TBD
Daniel Kaluuya Touches On Royal Family, Racism And Kenan And Kel In SNL Monologue TBD Daniel Kaluuya Touches On Royal Family, Racism And Kenan And Kel In SNL Monologue Rating TBD
How To Watch The Godzilla Movies Streaming TBD How To Watch The Godzilla Movies Streaming Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information