Static Shock: 6 Things To Know About The DC Comics Superhero Ahead Of His Movie

I should clarify, for those who may not realize, that the actual name of the superhero in question is simply “Static.” However, many people commonly add the “Shock” to his alias due to the popularity of his animated TV show, Static Shock (which ran on The WB from 2000-2004 and starred voice actor Phil LaMarr in the title role), and his New 52 comic book reboot of same title. One can only hope that the young hero’s true alias will be cleared up in his first live action feature, coming from producer Michael B. Jordan.

Come to think of it, there are a number of others things that more casual fans of superhero movies, and even those who grew up with his TV series, may not know about Static. Well, since it looks we still have a bit of a wait before DC’s Static Shock movie hits theaters, that gives us plenty of time to break down the most essential facts about the young fan favorite hero, starting at the very beginning.