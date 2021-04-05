Will Rocky Balboa Return For Creed 3? Here’s What Sylvester Stallone Says

While many Rocky fans will likely be disappointed that Sylvester Stallone won’t appear in Creed 3, this shouldn’t come as a total shock. For one thing, the end of Creed II indicated that Rocky’s journey with Adonis had come to an end. After Adonis won his rematch with Florian Munteanu’s Viktor Drago, Rocky turned down celebrating in the ring with him, telling him “It’s your time.” From there, Rocky traveled to Vancouver to reunite with his estranged son and meet his grandson for the first time. Adonis is now ready to take the next steps in his boxing career without Rocky’s help, and Rocky is free to focus on his family.