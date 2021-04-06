Concrete Cowboy: What Fans Are Saying About The Netflix Movie

Concrete Cowboy on Netflix, the coming of age drama starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin as a father and son who spend a tumultuous summer bonding over a series of devastating events and new beginnings at a famed North Philadelphia stable is finally here. We’ve already shared what critics thought of Ricky Staub’s directorial debut based on the real Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club and Greg Neri’s YA novel Ghetto Cowboy, but now it’s time to see what the audience thinks.

With a Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score currently sitting at 79% it’s safe to say that Netflix subscribers are finding something (or some things) they like about Concrete Cowboy. And while we previously touched on all the hilarious Godzilla vs. Kong fan reactions, this time around we’ll instead take a more serious look at the history, culture, and performances found in this gripping and emotional tale about a community finding their own way, even when the world around them doesn’t see it that way.