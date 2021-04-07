Why Hayden Christenson's Daughter Hasn't Seen Him Play Anakin Skywalker In Star Wars Yet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

At this point it seems like basically everyone knows what happens in the first two Star Wars trilogies. In fact, unless you caught the film's during their original runs, you probably knew that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker's father before you ever actually saw The Empire Strikes Back. It's just one of those stories that is part of our cultural memory. Yet, there had to be a point in time before you knew how Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader, and apparently that's the point where Hayden Christensen's daughter currently is as. It turns out that she currently has no idea that her dad played Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels, and her mom is in no hurry to change that.