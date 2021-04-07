The Rock Finally Reveals When Black Adam's Production Is Kicking Off, But All I Can Do Is Stare At His Massive Legs

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, which is always keeping the moviegoing public on their collective toes. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie. The Rock has been attached to the role for about a decade, and principal photography is finally about to begin. Johnson recently announced when production will kick off, although all I can do is stare at the wrestler turned actor's massive thighs.