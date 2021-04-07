news

The Rock Finally Reveals When Black Adam's Production Is Kicking Off, But All I Can Do Is Stare At His Massive Legs

Concept art for Black Adam

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, which is always keeping the moviegoing public on their collective toes. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie. The Rock has been attached to the role for about a decade, and principal photography is finally about to begin. Johnson recently announced when production will kick off, although all I can do is stare at the wrestler turned actor's massive thighs.

Since his beginnings as a wrestler, Dwayne Johnson has been known for his hulking physicality. He's brought that physique to his various movie roles, and fans can't wait to see him finally join the DCEU as the title character of Black Adam. Johnson shared a photo revealing that filming will finally begin this week. The image is from the media mogul's home gym, and reveals that his thighs are essentially the size of tree trunks. Check it out below.

If Black Adam didn't have a ton of superpowers that rival that of even Superman, it looks like Dwane Johnson would still be able to kick some ass in the DCEU. Those legs are basically weapons, and that doesn't even take into account the scale of the man's arms. It's no wonder that the cast of Black Adam has been trying to get ripped ahead of filming; they have to stand next to this guy.

Dwayne Johnson's post come from his personal Instagram, and has already gotten a ton of traction on social media. The Rock has millions of followers, many of whom are invested in Black Adam finally starting principal photography. The villain-centric movie has never felt more real, and clearly Johnson is in tip top shape ahead of filming as the DC icon. Including his aforementioned gams.

While Black Adam was delayed countless times throughout the years, Dwayne Johnson has been using his social media influence to keep the public excited about the DC blockbuster. He recently shared a photo after a few cocktails, as he was doing finishing touches on the script. It turns out that filming finally begins this week, so hopefully we'll get some official photos of The Rock in costume.

The DCEU has found its streaming home on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Clearly Dwayne Johnson is looking massive in order to film Black Adam, and he's not the only one. Aldis Hodge will be playing Hawkman in the movie, and recently shared a shirtless photo revealing that he's gotten similarly swoll for the role. Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo also packed on muscle to play Atom Smasher in the movie. As for Pierce Brosnan, he's likely exempt from this intense training for Doctor Fate.

After years of waiting Black Adam is finally going to join the DCEU in his solo flick. Fans are eager to see him fight the movie's various heroes, before getting any crossover opportunities. Shazam! 3 is expected to see the hero finally meet up with Black Adam, so the anticipation is going to be steadily building over the next few years.

Black Adam is currently expected to hit theaters on July 29th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie: Release Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Why Creating Martian Manhunter Was A Challenge During COVID news 1d Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Why Creating Martian Manhunter Was A Challenge During COVID Corey Chichizola
How Terrible Are Justice League Costumes? Amber Heard Shares Funny Video Struggling Hard As Mera news 3d How Terrible Are Justice League Costumes? Amber Heard Shares Funny Video Struggling Hard As Mera Corey Chichizola
Doctor Fate And 6 Other Powerful DC Magic Users news 3d Doctor Fate And 6 Other Powerful DC Magic Users Jason Wiese

Trending Movies

In the Earth Apr 16, 2021 In the Earth Rating TBD
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Mar 4, 2021 The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Rating TBD
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Jul 2, 2021 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Rating TBD
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
CNN And MSNBC’s Midwin Charles Is Dead At 47 TBD CNN And MSNBC’s Midwin Charles Is Dead At 47 Rating TBD
Watch Angelina Jolie Back In Action And Battling Fire And Assassins In Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer TBD Watch Angelina Jolie Back In Action And Battling Fire And Assassins In Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer Rating TBD
Why Hayden Christenson's Daughter Hasn't Seen Him Play Anakin Skywalker In Star Wars Yet TBD Why Hayden Christenson's Daughter Hasn't Seen Him Play Anakin Skywalker In Star Wars Yet Rating TBD
That Replica Of The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest Was Destroyed And It’s Honestly Upsetting To Watch TBD That Replica Of The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest Was Destroyed And It’s Honestly Upsetting To Watch Rating TBD
New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Brings Back Another Iconic Character TBD New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Brings Back Another Iconic Character Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information