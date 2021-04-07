The Rock Finally Reveals When Black Adam's Production Is Kicking Off, But All I Can Do Is Stare At His Massive Legs

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, which is always keeping the moviegoing public on their collective toes. There are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line, including Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited Black Adam movie. The Rock has been attached to the role for about a decade, and principal photography is finally about to begin. Johnson recently announced when production will kick off, although all I can do is stare at the wrestler turned actor's massive thighs.
Since his beginnings as a wrestler, Dwayne Johnson has been known for his hulking physicality. He's brought that physique to his various movie roles, and fans can't wait to see him finally join the DCEU as the title character of Black Adam. Johnson shared a photo revealing that filming will finally begin this week. The image is from the media mogul's home gym, and reveals that his thighs are essentially the size of tree trunks. Check it out below.
If Black Adam didn't have a ton of superpowers that rival that of even Superman, it looks like Dwane Johnson would still be able to kick some ass in the DCEU. Those legs are basically weapons, and that doesn't even take into account the scale of the man's arms. It's no wonder that the cast of Black Adam has been trying to get ripped ahead of filming; they have to stand next to this guy.
Dwayne Johnson's post come from his personal Instagram, and has already gotten a ton of traction on social media. The Rock has millions of followers, many of whom are invested in Black Adam finally starting principal photography. The villain-centric movie has never felt more real, and clearly Johnson is in tip top shape ahead of filming as the DC icon. Including his aforementioned gams.
While Black Adam was delayed countless times throughout the years, Dwayne Johnson has been using his social media influence to keep the public excited about the DC blockbuster. He recently shared a photo after a few cocktails, as he was doing finishing touches on the script. It turns out that filming finally begins this week, so hopefully we'll get some official photos of The Rock in costume.
Clearly Dwayne Johnson is looking massive in order to film Black Adam, and he's not the only one. Aldis Hodge will be playing Hawkman in the movie, and recently shared a shirtless photo revealing that he's gotten similarly swoll for the role. Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo also packed on muscle to play Atom Smasher in the movie. As for Pierce Brosnan, he's likely exempt from this intense training for Doctor Fate.
After years of waiting Black Adam is finally going to join the DCEU in his solo flick. Fans are eager to see him fight the movie's various heroes, before getting any crossover opportunities. Shazam! 3 is expected to see the hero finally meet up with Black Adam, so the anticipation is going to be steadily building over the next few years.
Black Adam is currently expected to hit theaters on July 29th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.