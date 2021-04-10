Concrete Cowboy: 5 Things To Know About The Fletcher Street Stables After You Watch The Netflix Movie

After watching Concrete Cowboy you may be wondering what’s the deal with the Fletcher Street Stables and the background on the legacy of people riding horses in Philadelphia. Just like some other Idris Elba movies and TV shows, this aspect of the Netflix original is based on a rich and storied history in the “City of Brotherly Love” and has actually played a vital role in the lives of countless urban cowboys for more than a century now.

If you’re wanting to know more about the Fletcher Street Stables, the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, and the fascinating history of the African-American cowboys throughout the city of Philadelphia, then you’ve come to the right place. Here are five things to know about the Fletcher Street Stables, its history, and its future after watching the gripping Concrete Cowboy ending.