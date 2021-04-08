Hugh Jackman Went Full Wolverine While Getting Vaccinated, See The Photos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

At this point superhero movies are everywhere, with multiple studios creating their own cinematic universe. But long before serialized storytelling became commonplace, Hugh Jackman was playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. He retired from the role with James Mangold's acclaimed movie Logan, but he's still got that iconic character living within. This was proven when Jackman was recently vaccinated for COVID-19, and went full Wolverine to celebrate.