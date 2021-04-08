news

Hugh Jackman Went Full Wolverine While Getting Vaccinated, See The Photos

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine with bone claws

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

At this point superhero movies are everywhere, with multiple studios creating their own cinematic universe. But long before serialized storytelling became commonplace, Hugh Jackman was playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. He retired from the role with James Mangold's acclaimed movie Logan, but he's still got that iconic character living within. This was proven when Jackman was recently vaccinated for COVID-19, and went full Wolverine to celebrate.

Hugh Jackman debuted as Wolverine in the 2000 original X-Men movie, and throughout the years he got pretty ripped to play the mutant. Jackman's performances were praised, with comic fans being especially thrilled when he's rage out as Logan. He recently got vaccinated, and channelled his signature character while encouraging his fans to do the same. Check it out below.

Despite hanging up the claws for good, Hugh Jackman loves to remind his generations of fans that he's the OG Wolverine. We'll just have to wait and see if Kevin Feige recasts the role when mutants finally join the MCU. Whoever plays Logan next will have some big (vaccinated) shoes to fill.

Hugh Jackman shared the above photo on his personal Instagram page. Jackman is pretty active on social media, to the joy of his nearly 30 million followers on Insta. He recently took a break from feuding online with Ryan Reynolds to show that he's been vaccinated against COVID-19, and told his many fans to do the same.

A number of Hugh Jackman's appearances in the X-Men franchise are currently on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Hugh Jackman might have stepped away from mutant battles, but he's still looking like he's in great shape. In the above post you see a glimpse of the 52 year-old actor's impressive bicep. Considering how many of us have gotten out of shape over the past year, it's clear why this guy payed a superhero for so long. Although he's also been keeping active, practicing choreography for his delayed Broadway revival of The Music Man.

While the medical community wasn't exactly kind to Logan in the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman seems thrilled to be vaccinated, and trusts experts. The second photo shows both him and the individual administering the vaccine making the sign of Wolverine's claws with their fingers. Too bad Jackman doesn't have his character's signature healing powers to avoid any soreness in his arm.

Hugh Jackman's name remains synonymous with Wolverine, and there's really no signs of that slowing down. This is especially true since the actor is still leaning into his signature character from time to time. But that just might change if/when Kevin Feige decides to bring the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman has a number of movies coming down the line, in addition to his planned return to Broadway. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Upcoming Hugh Jackman Movies: What's Ahead For The X-Men Star
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Letterkenny Fans Sign Petition To Cast Jared Keeso In The MCU And I Suggest You Let That One Marinate news 3h Letterkenny Fans Sign Petition To Cast Jared Keeso In The MCU And I Suggest You Let That One Marinate Mack Rawden
Upcoming Hugh Jackman Movies: What's Ahead For The X-Men Star news 6d Upcoming Hugh Jackman Movies: What's Ahead For The X-Men Star Alexandra Ramos
Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Reminder That Hugh Jackman Still Loves Messing With Ryan Reynolds news 1w Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Reminder That Hugh Jackman Still Loves Messing With Ryan Reynolds Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Wrath of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath of Man Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Rating TBD
Insidious Apr 1, 2011 Insidious 7
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Fear The Walking Dead Nearly Kills A Major Character Off In New Midseason Premiere Video TBD Fear The Walking Dead Nearly Kills A Major Character Off In New Midseason Premiere Video Rating TBD
Mission: Impossible 7’s Simon Pegg Offers Hilarious Update With Tom Cruise Smack Talk TBD Mission: Impossible 7’s Simon Pegg Offers Hilarious Update With Tom Cruise Smack Talk Rating TBD
Tom Holland Is Heading To TV After Spider-Man 3, But What About That Break From Acting? TBD Tom Holland Is Heading To TV After Spider-Man 3, But What About That Break From Acting? Rating TBD
Thor 4’s Taika Waititi Reveals How He Finally Convinced A Studio Like Marvel To Take A Chance On Him TBD Thor 4’s Taika Waititi Reveals How He Finally Convinced A Studio Like Marvel To Take A Chance On Him Rating TBD
Disney+'s High School Musical Series Season 2 Trailer Teases A Love Triangle For Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett's Ricky And Nini TBD Disney+'s High School Musical Series Season 2 Trailer Teases A Love Triangle For Olivia Rodrigo And Joshua Bassett's Ricky And Nini Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information