The Best Man Director Reflects On The Film's Success And Reuniting With The Cast

It was great. We are in, I wouldn't say we're in regular touch, you know, and some of them are more in touch than others. But it's always a really good time when we get together. When we agreed to do this with ABFF and IMDb, we were still in negotiations on the television show for Peacock. Even though that was still in the background, a lot of us came together to discuss what it was like to be in that first experience. You know, my first movie, a lot of the other actors first time to really showcase their talents as actors, and not just being the sidekick or the funny friend, or the token Black person. Here's eight actors who got an opportunity to play real Black people, and they relish that. We really brought it to a good place and I guess the rest is history. People really have recognized themselves in these characters and it's had longevity.