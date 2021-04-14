New Mortal Kombat Video Shows Off More Epic Fight Choreography

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Mortal Kombat is nearly here, and the excitement only seems to be rising for the highly anticipated video game adaptation. There are a number of things to look forward to, including the live-action re-imaginings of some fan-favorite characters, such as Kano, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero. However, an aspect of the film that most fans are likely most hyped for is the extravagant (and gory) combat. Based on the trailers, the fight scenes look impressive, but a new behind-the-scenes video now gives us a better look at the epic fight choreography.