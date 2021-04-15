Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez Have Split For Real, Read Their Statement

And just like that, we've reached the end of an era. Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez were #CoupleGoals for their countless fans, and the public loved to see their supportive dynamic in public arenas like her Super Bowl performance. But in the end, it looks like the two household names are better off as friends.

This latest report from Today might surprise the fans, given how Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod recently denied reports that they had called off their engagement. It's unclear exactly what changed their mind, but deciding to publicly split was no doubt a difficult one. And this break-up will no doubt see both stars gracing countless magazine and tabloid covers for the foreseeable future.

The first reports of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez calling off their engagement came almost exactly a month ago. It was obviously shocking news given their years together, but they initially initially claimed they were working through a somewhat difficult time. More questions arose when Lopez shared photos on social media with her engagement ring noticeably missing.

