Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez Have Split For Real, Read Their Statement

Jennifer Lopez has been a megastar for years, and has therefore grown accustomed to making headlines. In addition to her career as a singer-actress, Lopez has also captured the public's attention through her various notable celebrity relationships. Lopez has been involved with baseball icon Alexander Rodriguez for years, with the two eventually becoming engaged. Unfortunately, it looks like the couple has officially called it quits. What's more, they released an official statement about the break-up.
Rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez's engagement going south started last month, and haven't slowed down much since. The former couple released a statement at the time, claiming they hit a rocky patch but were still very much engaged. But now they've pivoted away from that narrative, revealing A-Rod and J.Lo are through. This new statement to Today reads,
We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support
And just like that, we've reached the end of an era. Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez were #CoupleGoals for their countless fans, and the public loved to see their supportive dynamic in public arenas like her Super Bowl performance. But in the end, it looks like the two household names are better off as friends.
This latest report from Today might surprise the fans, given how Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod recently denied reports that they had called off their engagement. It's unclear exactly what changed their mind, but deciding to publicly split was no doubt a difficult one. And this break-up will no doubt see both stars gracing countless magazine and tabloid covers for the foreseeable future.
The first reports of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez calling off their engagement came almost exactly a month ago. It was obviously shocking news given their years together, but they initially initially claimed they were working through a somewhat difficult time. More questions arose when Lopez shared photos on social media with her engagement ring noticeably missing.
More to come...