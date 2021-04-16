Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Follow-Up Is A Cinderella Musical For Disney, With A Twist

To clarify, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are only penning the script for this musical centered on Cinderella’s stepsisters for now. It’s unclear at this stage of development if they’ll also appear in the movie, and even if they do, they wouldn’t play the stepsisters, as those roles are intended for younger actresses. In any case, this marks Wiig and Mumolo’s third time collaborating on a movie. Along with February’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which earned a lot of positive critical reception, they also wrote the Golden Globe-nominated Bridesmaids, which starred Wiig and featured Mumolo in a cameo role.