Kristen Wiig's Barb And Star Follow-Up Is A Cinderella Musical For Disney, With A Twist

The last half year has quite eventful for Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig. First, we finally got to see her play The Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, and just a few months later, she starred alongside Annie Mumolo in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which the women also wrote and produced. Now Wiig and Mumolo are teaming back up to make a Cinderella musical for Disney, only this project won’t focus on the young woman who caught attention with her glass footwear.
Instead, Kirsten Wiig and Annie Mumolo have been tapped by the Mouse House to write a movie about Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, who are known as Drizella and Anastasia Tremaine in 1950’s Cinderella and its live-action remake. Per Deadline, this will be a “fairy tale musical comedy” that re-imagines the classic Cinderella story through the perspective of the stepsisters. The story will span from their early childhood to when Cinderella marries Prince Charming and beyond, with Drizella and Anastasia struggling to “uphold their family’s legacy.”
To clarify, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are only penning the script for this musical centered on Cinderella’s stepsisters for now. It’s unclear at this stage of development if they’ll also appear in the movie, and even if they do, they wouldn’t play the stepsisters, as those roles are intended for younger actresses. In any case, this marks Wiig and Mumolo’s third time collaborating on a movie. Along with February’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which earned a lot of positive critical reception, they also wrote the Golden Globe-nominated Bridesmaids, which starred Wiig and featured Mumolo in a cameo role.
As noted earlier, Disney’s take on the classic Cinderella story was remade back in 2015, which starred Lily James as the eponymous protagonist, Richard Madden as the Prince, Helena Bonham Carter as the Fairy Godmother, Cate Blanchett as Lady Tremaine, and Sophie McShera and Holliday Grainger as Drizella and Anastasia, respectively. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s musical, on the other hand, sounds similar to the Maleficent movies, which have explored the Sleeping Beauty mythology through Angelina Jolie iteration of the title witch. Other villain-focused projects Disney has coming up include Cruella and the Beauty and the Beast Disney+ prequel series following Gaston and LeFou.
Of course, delving into the lives of Cinderella’s stepsisters is just one of several projects Kristen Wiig has lined up. She’s next set to reprise of Vicki Gloria St. Elmo for Peacock’s MacGruber series, which follows over a decade after the MacGruber movie came out. She’s also continuing to voice Jenny Hart on the Fox animated series Bless the Harts, and you can see her later this year starring alongside Jim Broadbent and Sally Hawkins in Netflix’s A Boy Called Christmas. As for Annie Mumolo, she’s taking part in the comedy Queenpins, which stars Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Vince Vaughn.
While we wait for more news about Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s stepsisters musical for Disney, learn what flicks are primed to play in theaters later this year with our upcoming 2021 movies schedule.