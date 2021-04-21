Upcoming Natalie Portman Movies And TV Shows: What’s Ahead For The Thor Star

Throughout her career, Natalie Portman has been one of those stars who can balance massive franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with award-winning dramas like Black Swan, and make it not seem like either is playing second fiddle. And, over the course of the next couple years, it looks like the Academy Award and multi-Golden Globe winner will continue that trend with several upcoming movies and TV shows that will have her juggling action-oriented roles with more dramatic performances.

So, what upcoming Natalie Portman movies and TV shows can we expect to see in the near future? By now everyone is probably more than aware of her return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder and the highly anticipated What If…? Disney+ animated series, but outside of the realm of comic book adaptations, the Harvard grad has quite a bit going on. Let’s dig in, shall we?