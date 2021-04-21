Upcoming Natalie Portman Movies And TV Shows: What’s Ahead For The Thor Star

Throughout her career, Natalie Portman has been one of those stars who can balance massive franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with award-winning dramas like Black Swan, and make it not seem like either is playing second fiddle. And, over the course of the next couple years, it looks like the Academy Award and multi-Golden Globe winner will continue that trend with several upcoming movies and TV shows that will have her juggling action-oriented roles with more dramatic performances.
So, what upcoming Natalie Portman movies and TV shows can we expect to see in the near future? By now everyone is probably more than aware of her return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder and the highly anticipated What If…? Disney+ animated series, but outside of the realm of comic book adaptations, the Harvard grad has quite a bit going on. Let’s dig in, shall we?
What If…? - 2021 (Post-Production)
One of the many Marvel actors returning for Disney+’s What If…?, Natalie Portman will be reprising her role of Jane Foster nearly a year before she takes up the hammer in the fourth Thor movie. The animated anthology series, which will see the MCU’s biggest moments reimagined with some key differences, will feature Jeffrey Wright’s take on The Watcher as our guide through the revisionist history of the successful film franchise.
While it hasn’t outright stated how Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will play into one of the 10 episodes of What If…? when it premieres on Disney+ at some point in summer 2021, there is strong reason to believe the series will introduce Foster’s Thor, which was seen in the What If line of comics on which the series is based. Showrunner Ashley Bradley touched on this in a 2019 interview in Discussing Film, where she admitted she pitched the idea before learning of Foster’s role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Thor: Love And Thunder - May 6, 2022 (Filming)
The list of upcoming Marvel Movies is as stacked as it is varied, but one of the most anticipated of the bunch is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, for multiple reasons. First, there is the inclusion of the Guardians (Asgardians) of the Galaxy. Then there is the intrigue surrounding how the Academy Awarding winning filmmaker will follow up the refreshing and breathtaking Thor: Ragnarok. And, then there’s the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will at some point use those impressive muscles to lift Mjolnir and become Lady Thor.
What exactly is set to happen in Thor: Love and Thunder largely remains a mystery at this time, but behind-the-scenes photos published from the film’s Australian set make it look like the fourth Thor movie will be one to remember, especially with Christian Bale finally joining the MCU as Gorr the God Butcher after months of rumors surrounding the Oscar winner’s possible roles. Filming began in January 2021 and cameras were still rolling through the spring months. As it stands, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released theatrically May 6, 2022.
Lady In The Lake - TBD (Pre-Production)
Natalie Portman and fellow Star Wars, MCU, and Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will soon cross paths on Lady in the Lake, when the drama series based on Laura Lipman’s novel of the same name lands on Apple TV+ at some point in the near future. Per Variety, the limited series will be set in 1960s Baltimore and will follow housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) when her life is transformed after an unsolved murder, becoming an investigative journalist in the process. Nyong’o will play Cleo Sherwood, a woman focused on providing for her family with multiple jobs as well as dedicating much of her life to the city’s Black progressive movement.
Lady in the Lake was first announced in March 2021, so it remains to be seen when the show will land on the Apple TV+ streaming service or even when production will start up on account of the busy schedules of the show’s two stars, including Lupita Nyong’o being part of the Black Panther 2 cast.
The Days Of Abandonment - TBD (Pre-Production)
Natalie Portman will be leading an HBO film of her own when The Days of Abandonment, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, lands on the premium cable channel and its various streaming services at some point in the near future. Per Deadline, the movie, which does not yet have a release date, will revolve around a woman named Tess (Portman) who has long ago abandoned her own hopes and dreams to provide a stable home life for her family. But, when Tess’ husband unexpectedly leaves, her life is thrown into disarray, leaving her on her own to pick up the pieces and confront the idea of motherhood and female identity.
The Days of Abandonment was first announced in April 2021, and no release date has been given for it, but expect to see this one come out in 2022 at the very earliest, if not later. The film will, however, be written and directed by Maggie Betts, whose previous efforts include Novitiate, Engram, and The Carrier.
We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves - TBD (Pre-Production)
Back in August 2016, IndieWire reported that Natalie Portman would be heading to the small-screen in the HBO mystery limited series We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves, which was to be spearheaded by Friends and Grace and Frankie showrunner Marta Kaufman. When it was first announced, the show was described as being “twist-heavy” and would follow a college student named Rosemary Cooke (Portman) whose twin mysteriously vanished when the sisters were five years old.
There hasn’t been much of anything in terms of developments nearly five years after We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves was first announced, but it’s hard to say if the HBO limited series is dead in the water or just missing like the twin of the show’s main character.
Those are all the upcoming Natalie Portman movies and TV shows you can expect to see in the very near future. If you find yourself wondering what will be coming to theaters and streaming services this year, however, check out CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2021 movie premiere dates.