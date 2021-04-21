Netflix New Releases: Back To The Future and Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming May 2021

You may or may not be ready for another month of movie and TV options making their way to Netflix's streaming platform. Which is rather appropriate, considering May 2021 is rearing its head, and bringing a huge spectrum of old favorites and exciting new originals to your TV in the coming month. It’s a natural part of life, so if you’re not ready just yet, you can breeze through and find April 2021’s full lineup and movie highlights included below. Should you be primed to take that slight step (back) into the future, then get ready to enjoy the listing of what’s headed to Netflix in May 2021!
Premiering On Netflix - May 1
Aliens Stole My Body - 5/1/21
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5 - 5/1/21
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6 - 5/1/21
Back to the Future - 5/1/21
Back to the Future Part II - 5/1/21
Back to the Future Part III - 5/1/21
Barney and Friends: Season 13 - 5/1/21
Barney and Friends: Season 14 - 5/1/21
Best of the Best - 5/1/21
Dead Again in Tombstone - 5/1/21
Due Date - 5/1/21
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005) - 5/1/21
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra - 5/1/21
Green Zone - 5/1/21
Hachi: A Dog's Tale - 5/1/21
JT LeRoy - 5/1/21
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted - 5/1/21
Mystic River - 5/1/21
Never Back Down - 5/1/21
Notting Hill - 5/1/21
Open Season - 5/1/21
Resident Evil: Afterlife - 5/1/21
Resident Evil: Extinction - 5/1/21
S.M.A.R.T Chase - 5/1/21
Scarface - 5/1/21
SITTING IN LIMBO - 5/1/21
Stargate - 5/1/21
State of Play - 5/1/21
The Land Before Time - 5/1/21
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure - 5/1/21
The Lovely Bones - 5/1/21
The Pelican Brief - 5/1/21
The Sweetest Thing - 5/1/21
The Whole Nine Yards (2000) - 5/1/21
Under Siege - 5/1/21
Waist Deep - 5/1/21
Your Highness - 5/1/21
Zack and Miri Make a Porno - 5/1/21
Zombieland - 5/1/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week of May 2
Hoarders: Season 11 - 5/2/21
The Clovehitch Killer - 5/4/21
Selena: The Series: Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/4/21
Trash Truck: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/4/21
Framing John DeLorean - 5/5/21
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 5/5/21
Dead Man Down - 5/6/21
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/7/21
Jupiter's Legacy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/7/21
Milestone - NETFLIX FILM - 5/7/21
Monster - NETFLIX FILM - 5/7/21
Mine - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/8/21
Sleepless - 5/8/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week of May 9
Money, Explained - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 5/11/21
Dance of the Forty One - NETFLIX FILM - 5/12/21
Oxygen - NETFLIX FILM - 5/12/21
The Upshaws - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/12/21
Castlevania: Season 4 - NETFLIX ANIME - 5/13/21
Layer Cake - 5/13/21
Ferry - NETFLIX FILM - 5/14/21
Haunted: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/14/21
I Am All Girls - NETFLIX FILM - 5/14/21
Jungle Beat: The Movie - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/14/21
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/14/21
Move to Heaven - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/14/21
The Strange House - NETFLIX FILM - 5/14/21
The Woman in the Window - NETFLIX FILM - 5/14/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week of May 16
Sleight - 5/16/21
Sardar Ka Grandson - NETFLIX FILM - 5/18/21
The Last Days - 5/19/21
Sabotage - 5/19/21
Small Town Crime - 5/19/21
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/19/21
Hating Peter Tatchell - 5/20/21
Special: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/20/21
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World - 5/20/21
Army of the Dead - NETFLIX FILM - 5/21/21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/21/21
The Neighbor: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/21/21
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios - 5/22/21
Premiering On Netflix - Week of May 23
Home - 5/25/21
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail - NETFLIX FILM - 5/26/21
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America - NETFLIX FILM - 5/26/21
Nail Bomber: Manhunt - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 5/26/21
Black Space - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/27/21
Blue Miracle - NETFLIX FILM - 5/27/21
Eden - NETFLIX ANIME - 5/27/21
Soy Rada: Serendipity - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 5/27/21
Dog Gone Trouble - NETFLIX FAMILY - 5/28/21
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/28/21
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/28/21
Premiering On Netflix - May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story - 5/31/21
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 5/31/21
May TBD
AlRawabi School for Girls - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
HALSTON - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mad for Each Other - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master of None - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Racket Boys - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For May 2021
After what feels like an eternity of delays and waiting, the Amy Adams-led thriller The Woman In The Window finally will be making its debut on Netflix! Acquired after both the Disney/Fox merger and the 2020 pandemic saw the film sailing on rough waters, author A.J. Finn’s best selling mystery sees Adams’ agoraphobic protagonist, Dr. Anna Fox, trying to solve a murder she may have seen from her own window. The only problem is, the reality of what Dr. Fox thinks she saw may not line up with what really happened.
Meanwhile, those of you who have been waiting for Zack Snyder to finally make his return to zombie action in Army of the Dead only have to wait just a little longer. First proposed in 2007, the long awaited post-apocalyptic heist movie boasts a killer ensemble headed by Dave Bautista, all of whom are looking to hit it big in Vegas! Normally, this would be a great idea; but with Sin City becoming a zombie-ridden wasteland, the stakes are even higher than one would have hoped.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For May 2021
Premiering as a runaway hit for the Netflix TV scene, Selena: The Series’s first part was a smash debut at the end of 2020. So naturally, those who watched the first 9 episodes are going to have had time to convert some friends, and hype up a potentially larger fanbase for the debut of Part 2. Set to debut on the Netflix slate in the middle of May, the continuing story of Selena Quintanilla will be poised to dazzle those who followed it as it happened, as well as those who are new to the fold.
Being a superhero is hard, but in the Netflix adaptation of Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy, being the next generation of supers is just as taxing. With an aging generation of superheroes (including Josh Duhamel and Lesliel Bibb) looking to hand their mantle of protecting the world down to their younger counterparts, things are going to get a bit stressful. Especially when the villains of the world certainly won’t let something like the line of succession stop them from doing their evil deeds.
May 2021 has a lot going for it when it comes to providing Netflix subscribers with something to talk about. But you’re going to want to be sure that you keep an eye on the new crop of titles debuting through the month, as everything listed above is subject to change and availability. With that in mind, we’ll see you back here around this time next month, when June 2021’s new crop of contenders unveil themselves to the world.