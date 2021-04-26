Upcoming Don Cheadle Movies And TV Shows: What’s Next For The Marvel Star

Whether he is appearing in gritty dramas like Boogie Nights, star-studded heist films like the Oceans trilogy, or in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as War Machine, Don Cheadle has continued to entertain audiences while at the same time continuing to grow as an actor. For nearly 40 years now, the Marvel star and Academy Award nominee (Hotel Rwanda) has remained one of the most charismatic actors in film and television, and it doesn’t look like he has any plans of slowing down anytime soon.

So, what upcoming Don Cheadle movies and TV shows can we expect to see from the Golden Globe winner (The Rat Pack, House of Lies) in the next year, two years, and beyond? Quite a lot, actually. With everything from the pop-culture explosion that is Space Jam: A New Legacy to another movie with longtime director pal Steven Soderbergh, there’s a lot to look forward to in the near future. Then there’s that business with the Disney+ series Armor Wars, which has just about everyone excited.