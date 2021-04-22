Mortal Kombat’s Kano Totally Improvised His Hilarious One-Liners

That was part of the way I found the character, to be honest, you know, I was able to sort of riff around the improv and through that, I was like, yeah, I'm starting to understand this guy. He's a bastard. He shoots his mouth off, his bark is probably a little worse than his bite in a way. It was really fun to be able to figure out that Kano’s words were as much of a weapon as his fists were.