Who Should Play Johnny Cage In Mortal Kombat 2? Here Are Our Picks

The Miz

Whether or not somebody like James Marsden would take the role of Johnny Cage if it were offered to him, we don't really know yet, but there is one person that we know would take the gig, WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. The Miz has made it very clear already he wants to play Johnny Cage. The former WWE Champion, who has led his share of action movies, mostly within WWE's film division, basically plays a very Johnny Cage like character on television every week. He's a "hollywood guy" who has bought into his own press and thinks he's as cool as the characters he plays. It's hard not to agree with the Miz that in a lot of ways he'd fit quite well into the role.