Daredevil Star’s Latest Post Has Fans Wondering If He’ll Return To The MCU

In Daredevil’s case, there’s already been rumors of him resurfacing in the near future. Back in January, it was reported that Charlie Cox shot scenes for Spider-Man: No Way Home, although even if this information is legitimate, it’s unclear if he’d only appear as Matt Murdock or if we’d also see him suit up as Daredevil. And even assuming that there does come a day that Cox’s Daredevil returns to the MCU in one form or another, because Marvel Studios is handling the character now, would his history from the Netflix shows be acknowledged or would he work off a clean slate, akin to when Judi Dench played two different versions of M in the James Bond franchise?