Upcoming Pierce Brosnan Movies: What's Ahead For The James Bond Actor

The Misfits - June 11th, 2021

While Pierce Brosnan's days as 007 are well behind him, he hasn't left the action genre yet. In the weeks ahead, Brosnan will star in The Misfits, an action-heist thriller that centers around a master architect named Richard Pace (Brosnan) who gets caught up in a major gold heist with global stakes. Along with the former 007 at the forefront, The Misfits stars Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, and Nick Cannon.

Directed by Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2), The Misfits looks like a fun throwback to high-stakes, high-energy action-thrillers of yesteryear. Certainly, with Pierce Brosnan in the spunky lead role, it's easy to see how this newest starring vehicle could be a zippy return to form for the aged action actor. But we'll see how it fares soon enough. Currently, The Misfits is slated to come out on June 11th. In addition to starring in this new film, Brosnan is attached as an executive producer. Will it be one of his last action hurrahs? Here's hoping that Brosnan's star power still lights up the screen.