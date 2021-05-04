Andrew Garfield Addresses Those Spider-Man Rumors And Fans Won't Be Happy

Rumors have a way of taking root and catching fire, with no real heat to spread the flames. There’s a juicy one swirling around Sony and Marvel’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it involves the return of original Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Well, the latter sat down with Josh Horowitz to promote his latest movie, and when asked point blank about his involvement in the movie, he made a convincing case for him NOT being in it. Here, watch this one for yourselves, and we’ll discuss on the other side: