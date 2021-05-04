Captain Marvel 2's Brie Larson Reveals Why She Actually Got Into Superhero Shape For MCU Role

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are a huge cast of heroes currently occupying the shared universe. This includes Captain Marvel 2 actress Brie Larson, who debuted in 2019 but has already made a strong impact on the MCU. And the Oscar-winning actress recently explained why she got into superhero shape for the role, including the upcoming sequel The Marvels.
Playing a comic book hero comes with a ton of pressure, and actors like Chris Hemsworth and Kumail Nanjiani are known for getting insanely ripped for the process. Brie Larson has been open about her own fitness journey, including the installation of her giant home gym. Larson explained why getting into shape was such an important part of becoming Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel, saying:
I just wanted to feel like in the human realm I could accomplish what she was doing in this superhero realm. And it helped me inform the character. It didn’t make sense to just stand there and be like, ‘The C.G.I. will take care of this.'
Fair enough. Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we’ve seen during her explosive entrance in Avengers: Endgame. And while visual effects give her flight and photon beams, Brie Larson wanted to feel strong to portray Carol Danvers.
Brie Larson’s comments about her fitness journey come to us from an interview with The New York Times. While speaking about her career in film and vlogging, Larson also addressed her passion for exercise, and its link to playing Captain Marvel in the MCU. After all, what better way to embody a character than with one’s actual body?
Marvel fans can re-watch Brie Larson's tenure in the MCU (so far) on Disney+.
After debut in her solo movie Captain Marvel, Brie Laron’s signature hero quickly crossed over with other heroes in Avengers: Endgame. But her role in the ensemble flick was relatively small, so fans are eager to see her return to the big screen in her new titled sequel Marvels.
Anticipation for The Marvels is steadily building, in no short part due to the title’s departure from Captain Marvel. But the new plurality is likely in reference to the other heroes she’ll be collaborating with. Namely, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel. Monica returned to the MCU in a big way through WandaVision, while Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel will debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The Marvels is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.