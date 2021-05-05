When Marvel's Blade Movie Will Reportedly Start Filming, And Why It's Taking So Long

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Marvel Studios has been wowing its fans with the beginning of the next story arc in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Part of that effort included a huge sizzle reel that teased a lot of projects, gave us titles to put to the sequels we’d just attached numbers to, and staked out release dates between here and summer 2023. Yet with all of that hoopla, the Blade reboot was, again, absent from any official discussion. Well, there’s a good reason for that, as the studio has just set a date for when the Mahershala Ali starring project will go into production, as well as why it’s taking so long.