Why The Mitchells Vs. The Machines Is A Great Addition To Family Movie Night

Around my house, the weekend doesn’t start until we kick things off with Friday family movie night. When I wrote about the stacked The Mitchells vs. the Machines cast just before the movie debuted on Netflix, I had a feeling it would be a great addition to our long list of movies on this grand cinematic adventure as a family.

Little did I know that The Mitchells vs. the Machines would become an immediate and resounding hit with every member of my family (yes, even my 16-month-old), one that had us laughing, crying (at least some of us, anyway), and smiling ear-to-ear as we were all filled with joy and wonder. As the weekend went on, I couldn’t help but think about all the reasons why this animated movie about the Mitchells trying to save humanity while also figuring out what it means to be family is so great, and why it’s the perfect addition to the family movie night rotation.