Knives Out 2 Just Added Its First New Actor, And It's A Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

Dave Bautista has never been shy about sharing his high ambitions as an actor, and his desire to continue making better and better films. One of the ways in which he has been able to chase his dream – to paraphrase his post – is by working with some of the best and most exciting directors in the game. He's worked with James Gunn closely on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies; has developed a relationship with Denis Villeneuve making both Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, and this month fans will be able to see the end result of his collaboration with Zack Snyder making Army Of The Dead. Rian Johnson is another name that slots in well with that group, so it's exciting that they will be able to do Knives Out 2 together.