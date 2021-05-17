Upcoming Naomie Harris Movies And TV: No Time To Die And More

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
If you ask any average moviegoer to name one of their favorite Naomie Harris movies, their first instinct might be to cite Moonlight, which earned her her first Academy Award nomination for the supporting role of Chiron’s drug addict mother, Paula, in 2017. Others may not be familiar with Harris just yet, but are looking forward to seeing her mysterious role in Venom 2, one of the most anticipated 2021 movies coming out this fall season. At this point, you may be inclined to remind this person that the London-born actress has been a staple of the James Bond franchise for nearly a decade and will appear in No Time to Die in the fall as well.
You may also want to mention the fact that the 44-year-old actress has actually been a prominent star in a few other popular movie franchises and notable classics in recent years, such as Danny Boyle’s revolutionary zombie movie masterpiece 28 Days Later from 2002, the 2013 Nelson Mandela biopic Mandela: Walk to Freedom staring Idris Elba in the title role, and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, in which she was utterly unrecognizable as soothsayer Tia Dalma, to name just a few. Naomie Harris only has but a few projects on the horizon for both the small and big screen, yet each one is undoubtedly exciting in its own right. The following is a breakdown of every Naomie Harris movie and TV show coming out in the near that any fan of the actress should already have marked down in their calendars, starting with her first comic book movie.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (September 24, 2021)
When Spider-Man villain turned anti-hero Venom made his cinematic debut in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, fans were a little disappointed, feeling that former That ‘70s Show cast member Topher Grace’s performance and the overall character design did not live up to expectations. While Ruben Fleischer’s attempt at a solo movie with Venom in 2018 certainly has its critics, few disagreed that Tom Hardy made a better Eddie Brock and the titular symbiotic alien creatures’ hulking appearance was an improvement. The flick was a commercial success and a follow-up was greenlit soon after.
Legendary performance capture actor Andy Serkis takes over directorial duties for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, whose title refers to the emergence Woody Harrelson as Carnage - the symbiotic alter ego of Cletus Kasady. Joining the cast of the sequel, hitting theaters on September 24, 2021, is Noamie Harris as Carnage’s partner in crime and in love, Shriek. Interestingly, this marks the second time Harrelson and Harris have shared an onscreen romance since After the Sunset in 2004.
No Time To Die (October 8, 2021)
While 007 and Eve Moneypenny have never had a formal romance, the James Bond movies have historically flirted with the idea. However, the introduction of Naomie Harris into the franchise in 2012’s Skyfall saw the birth of a whole new kind of Moneypenny - an independent badass who aids Daniel Craig’s 007 in more ways than from behind a desk. The next step in Harris’ stint in the iconic, long-running spy movie series is just one reason to look forward to the 25th installment.
True Detective writer Cary Joji Fukunaga directs No Time to Die, in which Daniel Craig’s James Bond is pulled out of retirement to track a new foe (Oscar winner Rami Malek). Fellow Bond vets Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, and Léa Sydoux return along with Craig’s Knives Out cast co-star Ana de Armas as a new character named Paloma. The highly anticipated action thriller, originally meant to come out in 2020 (at a few different selected dates, too), is finally hitting theaters on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Swan Song (2021)
If there is such a thing as a “Sci-Fi Queen,” Naomie Harris is clearly a qualifier. Outside of some films we have already mentioned, the actress has appeared in a number of other projects related to the genre since her youth, such as British TV show The Tomorrow People, and as recently as 2018 when she and Dwayne Johnson appeared in the film adaptation of the Rampage games. In fact, this star-studded flick will not the be the last sci-fi title on this list.
Benjamin Cleary, winner of the Best Short Film Oscar in 2016, makes his feature-length debut as the writer and director of Swan Song, which brings some of the best Black Mirror episodes to mind. The story follows a family man who wants to make a clone of himself before succumbing to a terminal illness he was recently diagnosed with. Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, and (shockingly) zero-time Oscar-winner Glenn Close also star in the unique drama that is expected to come out in theaters in sometime in 2021.
The Man Who Fell To Earth (2022)
The late, great musician and actor David Bowie made his theatrical feature film debut as the lead of The Man Who Fell to Earth in 1976. The “Space Oddity” singer plays Thomas Jerome Newton - an extraterrestrial who comes to the Third Planet from the Sun disguised as a human on a mission to save his dying planet. A new, modern-day vision of Walter Tevis’ novel is soon coming to television from executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and John Hlavin.
Academy Award-nominee and Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor succeeds David Bowie’s role as the titular alien in this series adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth. Naomie Harris also stars as an engineer named Justin Harris, along with Westworld cast member Jimmi Simpson as a CIA agent who comes at odds with Thomas Jerome Newton. The series was originally planned for Paramount+, but will now premiere on Showtime in 2022.
Upon the release of these exciting projects listed above, I have very little doubt that anyone should struggle to name their favorite Naomie Harris movie (or TV show) anymore. However, you already consider yourself a fan of the talented Brit, is there a title you are most excited to see?