The Best Fantasy Movies To Watch Streaming Right Now

I grew up on fantasy movies. For a kid who was admittedly a bit of a loner, fantasy was my way of escaping this world and stepping into a new one, and now, years later and all grown up, there’s still a special place in my heart for fantasy movies and sagas that could never be replaced.

One of those sagas that I grew up loving was Harry Potter, and while it’s a fantastic series, there are so many other fantasy movies to see. From The Lord of the Rings to The Chronicles of Narnia, anyone can enjoy some magic, dragons, and fantastical adventures every once in a while. With that in mind, here are the best fantasy movies and sagas currently streaming.