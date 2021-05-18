Like Many Before Her, JLo Got A Hair Update After A-Rod Break Up

Coping with a break-up can manifest in so many ways, even for celebrities. Eating, diving into your work, or switching up your look is just the beginning. Jennifer Lopez has decided to do the latter (sort of). Like many before her, JLo has switched up her hair after her split from Alex Rodriguez.
Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton took to Instagram to give fans an update on her recent look change. Appleton posted a picture featuring the entertainer sporting some bangs, and asked his followers if they are happy with the superstar's new cut. Check out Appleton’s JLo snapshots below:
Based on Chris Appleton’s Instagram post, it seems he and Jennifer Lopez are playing around with different bangs. The entertainer teased variations between the bangs and no-bangs in Appleton’s post. As usual, JLo was fully made up while testing the different looks. The curtain bangs give her an edgier look compared to the usual Hollywood glam she sports on the red carpet. It's unclear if the potential look was for a photo shoot, new project or just a post-breakup switch up.
Whether or not this is a new permanent look for Jennifer Lopez, it wouldn’t be too farfetched for her to change up her style. Like many people before her, JLo might want to start anew after such a public breakup. Changing up her hair could be a nice move in shedding her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. And if the breakup cut wasn’t any clearer, her Montana vacation with ex Ben Affleck put the nail in the coffin.
JLo isn't the only star in recent months to change her look after a relationship change. Ben Affleck’s ex Ana de Armas made headlines after taking to her Instagram to unveil a shocking haircut. The actress later explained the blunt cut was for her Netflix film with Knives Out co-star Chris Evans. But de Armas and Affleck eventually found themselves the talk of reunion rumors after an Instagram post. She immediately cleared up the rumors with another social post. So far, those kinds of rumors haven’t plagued JLo and A-Rod too much after their breakup.
While J-Rod and Affleck and de Armas’ times are over, it looks like Bennifer may be back on. Even before the Montana vacation and J-Rod calling it quits, fans were pushing for the former fiancés to reunite. The public has been following closely as details of their vacation and new stories come out while playing “will-they-or-won’t-they.” But fans aren’t the only ones anticipating Bennifer's return as Kevin Smith and Jennifer Lawrence threw their support behind the reunion. Even A-Rod got caught up in the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez madness.
Hopefully, JLo’s new “look” is more about her needing a change and less about her breakup with A-Rod. In the end, all that matters is Jennifer Lopez is happy at this point in her life.