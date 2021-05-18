Like Many Before Her, JLo Got A Hair Update After A-Rod Break Up

While J-Rod and Affleck and de Armas’ times are over, it looks like Bennifer may be back on. Even before the Montana vacation and J-Rod calling it quits, fans were pushing for the former fiancés to reunite. The public has been following closely as details of their vacation and new stories come out while playing “will-they-or-won’t-they.” But fans aren’t the only ones anticipating Bennifer's return as Kevin Smith and Jennifer Lawrence threw their support behind the reunion. Even A-Rod got caught up in the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez madness.