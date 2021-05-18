news

Like Many Before Her, JLo Got A Hair Update After A-Rod Break Up

Jennifer Lopez accepting the icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Coping with a break-up can manifest in so many ways, even for celebrities. Eating, diving into your work, or switching up your look is just the beginning. Jennifer Lopez has decided to do the latter (sort of). Like many before her, JLo has switched up her hair after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist Chris Appleton took to Instagram to give fans an update on her recent look change. Appleton posted a picture featuring the entertainer sporting some bangs, and asked his followers if they are happy with the superstar's new cut. Check out Appleton’s JLo snapshots below:

Based on Chris Appleton’s Instagram post, it seems he and Jennifer Lopez are playing around with different bangs. The entertainer teased variations between the bangs and no-bangs in Appleton’s post. As usual, JLo was fully made up while testing the different looks. The curtain bangs give her an edgier look compared to the usual Hollywood glam she sports on the red carpet. It's unclear if the potential look was for a photo shoot, new project or just a post-breakup switch up.

Whether or not this is a new permanent look for Jennifer Lopez, it wouldn’t be too farfetched for her to change up her style. Like many people before her, JLo might want to start anew after such a public breakup. Changing up her hair could be a nice move in shedding her relationship with Alex Rodriguez. And if the breakup cut wasn’t any clearer, her Montana vacation with ex Ben Affleck put the nail in the coffin.

JLo isn't the only star in recent months to change her look after a relationship change. Ben Affleck’s ex Ana de Armas made headlines after taking to her Instagram to unveil a shocking haircut. The actress later explained the blunt cut was for her Netflix film with Knives Out co-star Chris Evans. But de Armas and Affleck eventually found themselves the talk of reunion rumors after an Instagram post. She immediately cleared up the rumors with another social post. So far, those kinds of rumors haven’t plagued JLo and A-Rod too much after their breakup.

While J-Rod and Affleck and de Armas’ times are over, it looks like Bennifer may be back on. Even before the Montana vacation and J-Rod calling it quits, fans were pushing for the former fiancés to reunite. The public has been following closely as details of their vacation and new stories come out while playing “will-they-or-won’t-they.” But fans aren’t the only ones anticipating Bennifer's return as Kevin Smith and Jennifer Lawrence threw their support behind the reunion. Even A-Rod got caught up in the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez madness.

Hopefully, JLo’s new “look” is more about her needing a change and less about her breakup with A-Rod. In the end, all that matters is Jennifer Lopez is happy at this point in her life.

Up Next

Josh Duhamel Recalls Email He Sent Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Josh Duhamel Recalls Email He Sent Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding news 24h Josh Duhamel Recalls Email He Sent Armie Hammer After Replacing Him In Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Carlie Hoke
Red Solo Cup Story Reveals Why Ben Affleck Is Just As Good For JLo As She Is For Him news 2d Red Solo Cup Story Reveals Why Ben Affleck Is Just As Good For JLo As She Is For Him Lauren Vanderveen
I'm So Excited For How Excited Jennifer Lawrence Is That Ben Affleck And JLo Seem Back Together news 4d I'm So Excited For How Excited Jennifer Lawrence Is That Ben Affleck And JLo Seem Back Together Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

Thunder Force Apr 9, 2021 Thunder Force 4
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
New Amsterdam Clip Reveals Max's Struggles With Luna Getting Worse In Devastating New Episode TBD New Amsterdam Clip Reveals Max's Struggles With Luna Getting Worse In Devastating New Episode Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clip Puts Vera Farmiga In Peril TBD The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Clip Puts Vera Farmiga In Peril Rating TBD
Netflix's The Ice Road Trailer: Liam Neeson Goes Full Fast And Furious In One Of His Final Action Roles TBD Netflix's The Ice Road Trailer: Liam Neeson Goes Full Fast And Furious In One Of His Final Action Roles Rating TBD
Why Star Wars' Clone Wars Microseries Is Worth Watching On Disney+ TBD Why Star Wars' Clone Wars Microseries Is Worth Watching On Disney+ Rating TBD
As Ellen DeGeneres Prepares To End Talk Show, DJ tWitch Already Found A New TV Series TBD As Ellen DeGeneres Prepares To End Talk Show, DJ tWitch Already Found A New TV Series Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information