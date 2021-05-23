Upcoming Ryan Gosling Movies: What's Ahead For The La La Land Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The world has seen various sides of Ryan Gosling since he first rose to A-list actor status, such as romantic Ryan Gosling in The Notebook and La La Land, action star Ryan Gosling in Drive and Blade Runner 2049, and even comedian Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys and Crazy Stupid Love. These are only a few of the personas the two-time Academy Award nominee has brought to the big screen thus far, but I have a feeling that upcoming Ryan Gosling movies like Wolfman will show us a new side of him in due time. For a sneak peak of these forthcoming personas, the following is everything a Gosling fan should look forward to seeing on the big screen, starting with the first of the Canadian Hollywood heartthrob’s newest sides: Ryan Gosling, “the spy.”