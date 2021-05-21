Marvel Movies Finally Gearing Up For Theaters As Florence Pugh Confirms Black Widow Press (And Rocks Great Dress)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Black Widow’s release is getting closer, and MCU fans are excited about finally returning to theaters and kicking off phase 4 the right way. Black Widow is set to finally release on July 9th, and the press tour for the stars of the film are getting underway. Black Widow is one of the most exciting movies releasing this summer, and Marvel is gearing up for theaters as Florence Pugh confirms Black Widow press is starting.
Florence Pugh has announced that press for Black Widow has started with an Instagram post celebrating the occasion. Big movies releasing means a press tour for its stars, and the Oscar nominee is ready for it to ramp up as the release of Black Widow inches closer and closer. Here is Pugh rocking a great dress announcing the beginning of the Black Widow Press tour:
Florence Pugh looks great and has taken the start of press for Black Widow seriously, pulling out a show-stopping outfit. The press tour will presumably be mostly virtual due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped Florence Pugh from stunting for her Marvel debut.
Black Widow will arrive in theaters as well as Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Florence Pugh will play Yelena Belova, who was trained in the red room like Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha Romanov. The two have a sister-like relationship, and Yelena will apparently be taking over for Natasha as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic universe. She is very capable, and it will be something to see both characters working together when Black Widow arrives.
Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson, has dropped a Black Widow tribute with all of her most badass moments in the MCU. Black Widow will mark her final appearance in the MCU after her debut in Iron Man 2 way back in 2010. Marvel recently released some new Black Widow footage showcasing an insane car chase involving Johansson and Florence Pugh, stoking the exciting fans are feeling as the release date approaches. MCU fans already have thoughts on the movie’s villain, and as the release approaches, the hype and questions will only increase.
Marvel is ready to get back to theaters and kick off their phase 4 on the big screen. With the pandemic slowing down, more and more theaters are opening up, meaning many fans will have the option to go see Black Widow like every other MCU movie before it but also will have the opportunity to watch at home on Disney+.
We know when Phase four begins, but Marvel boss Kevin Fiege won’t reveal when it will end, leaving all types of possibilities on the table. Marvel is planning big things from Black Widow to Black Panther 2, and its lineup is stacked with must-watch films that fans cannot wait for. Things are slowly but surely getting back to normal, and Marvel ready to get back to doing what it does best.