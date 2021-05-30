The Last Duel: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Matt Damon Movie

Over the years, Matt Damon has portrayed his fair share of historical figures, with everyone from Mark Whitacre in The Informant to Carroll Shelby in Ford v Ferrari. And while most of his portrayals of real-life people have been in movies set in modern or near-modern times, one of the Academy Award winner’s upcoming films will see him go way back in time, back to 14th Century France. Later in 2021, Damon, and a host of other stars, will appear in Ridley Scott’s long-awaited historical drama The Last Duel, and by the sounds of it, this is one you won’t want to miss.

So, what is The Last Duel and what is it about? Funny you should ask, because there is actually a lot we already know about the film, from its release date to its cast and other details pertaining to the tense and violent affair coming to a theater near you. Let’s dive into it, shall we?