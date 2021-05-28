Olivia Rodrigo Picks The Perfect Song Off Sour For Twilight's Team Jacob

Yeah, this checks out too. The downbeat song is all about Olivia trying hard to be enough for her S.O, which would also be perfect for Bella during her New Moon breakup. And as far as Edward Cullen goes, a fan jumped in with a great pick. Of all the angst on Sour, “brutal” is the angstiest, so of course it has to go to Edward Cullen. The vampire would totally head bump to the lyrics “I’m so sick of seventeen,” since you know... he has been that age for like a hundred years.