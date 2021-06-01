How To See Ryan Reynolds In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Early

It’s always a nice feeling to see a movie a bit before it comes out, and Lionsgate is making this happen through its partnership with Snapchat and AMC Theaters. To find tickets via Snapchat, go to the tab directly to the right of the camera icon with the two heads on it and search for “Movie Tickets by Atom.” You’ll be directed to a place within the app where you can buy tickets to The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard before the rest of the world has a chance to see it.