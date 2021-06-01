How To See Ryan Reynolds In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Early

Ryan Reynolds is officially returning to the big screen this summer in a leading role for the first time since Detective Pikachu, and I can’t wait. He’ll star in the sequel for The Hitman’s Bodyguard, titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. The shoot ‘em up action comedy is set to come in mid-June, but thanks to Lionsgate, fans will have the opportunity to see it almost a full week earlier in theaters.
The studio is showing The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard before its official release day for fans who use the app Snapchat. There are currently early tickets available for Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 across the country on the app’s Movie Tickets By Atom section ahead of its wide release on June 16. AMC Theaters is offering early access to the movie at select locations as well.
It’s always a nice feeling to see a movie a bit before it comes out, and Lionsgate is making this happen through its partnership with Snapchat and AMC Theaters. To find tickets via Snapchat, go to the tab directly to the right of the camera icon with the two heads on it and search for “Movie Tickets by Atom.” You’ll be directed to a place within the app where you can buy tickets to The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard before the rest of the world has a chance to see it.
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard follows the 2017 hit that starred Ryan Reynolds as said bodyguard, Michael Bryce, to Samuel L. Jackson’s hitman character, Darius Kincaid. In the upcoming sequel, Salma Hayek’s Sonia Kincaid will enlist Michael to help her rescue her husband Darius amidst his sabbatical from bodyguarding. It definitely looks like a fun popcorn movie to enjoy during the summer. Check out the latest trailer below:
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will be the only major movie opening on Wednesday, June 16, but it will follow the release of In The Heights the weekend prior and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway during its first weekend. The projections for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie musical is that it's looking like the next big hit of the summer following A Quiet Place Part II surpassing weekend numbers since the pandemic began over its recent debut.
Some early screening dollars could help The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard get a headstart at the box office and build some hype for the movie as well. If early moviegoers like the film, they may raise interest in the film and bring in more tickets opening week. Its huge cast is already a huge draw – not to mention Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman also have roles in the movie.
The sequel wrapped back in spring 2019 and was initially going to be part of summer 2020’s calendar, so seeing it sooner than later is a great perk! Along with The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard coming this month, Reynolds will also star in Free Guy coming August 13 with a host of exciting 2021 movie releases.