Looks Like Gal Gadot Is Already Teasing Wonder Woman 3

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, one that constantly keeps the moviegoing public on their toes. When the franchise was still getting its footing, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman proved what the DCEU was capable of. She once again collaborated with Gal Gadot for the sequel 1984, and the actress/model is already teasing Wonder Woman 3.
The first Wonder Woman broke new ground, proving how financially viable a female superhero movie could be, especially one helmed by such a visionary director like Patty Jenkins. Following Wonder Woman 1984's arrival last holiday season, fans are eager for information about a threequel. And Gal Gadot is helping to buoy anticipation, thanks to posts like the one seen below.
It’s hard to believe it, but Wonder Woman first came out a whopping four years ago. Since then the DC Extended Universe has changed greatly, although Gal Gadot remains a main cast member in the shared universe. We’ll just have to wait and see when she returns to the big screen for a threequel.
The above video comes to us from Gal Gadot’s personal Twitter account. In it we see a clip from the end of the original Wonder Woman movie, after the title character has finished her first adventure in the world of Man. Of course, it would be far from the end of Gadot’s tenure playing the DC femme fatale.
Despite the DCEU’s short time in theaters, Gal Gadot has already appeared as Wonder Woman in a whopping five movies including the Snyder Cut. From her recent Twitter post it’s clear that she’s invested in continuing as Diana Prince on the big screen. But what’s unclear is exactly when that might be-- especially considering how busy filmmaker Patty Jenkins is.
While Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will likely collaborate with Wonder Woman 3, the acclaimed director is currently developing a Rogue Squadron movie for Lucasfilm. Her entrance into the galaxy far, far away will presumably keep her away from Themyscira, so Gadot might have to keep the threequel teases coming for the foreseeable future.
The moviegoing public might have to wait for Wonder Woman 3 to start up, but luckily the fans were given more footage of Gal Gadot as the title character thanks to the Snyder Cut. The streaming event featured way more badass action, with Diana being the one who actually kills Steppenwolf.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.