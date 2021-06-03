Looks Like Gal Gadot Is Already Teasing Wonder Woman 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an interesting place, one that constantly keeps the moviegoing public on their toes. When the franchise was still getting its footing, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman proved what the DCEU was capable of. She once again collaborated with Gal Gadot for the sequel 1984, and the actress/model is already teasing Wonder Woman 3.