Deep Water: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Movie

Perhaps best known as the movie that sparked the briefly lit flame that once burned so bright between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Deep Water isn't even completed yet, but it has already earned a bit of a reputation. An erotic psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, this dramatic film will serve as the long-awaited return of director Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction), who has sorely been absent from the silver screen following a two-decade departure. We'll learn more about this intriguing star vehicle as we draw closer to its impending January 2022 release, but here's what we know — so far — about this steamy, romance-building new adult drama.
Following Several Delays, Deep Water Arrives On January 14th, 2022
Like so many movies from the past year or two, Deep Water hasn't found an easy road to the silver screen. Originally scheduled for November 13th, 2020, this thriller was one of several films that ultimately saw its release date pushed back due to the pandemic. It was delayed to August 13th, 2021 before it reached its current slot: January 14th, 2022, which is quite a distance from its previous date. Hopefully, the wait is worth it!
Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 Novel, Deep Water Follows A Disgruntled Married Couple Playing Deadly Mind Games Together
In this throwback thriller, we follow an unhappily married couple (Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck) who play a series of deadly (and sexy) mind games together, which will result in some lethal consequences. It's based on Patricia Highsmith's 1957 novel of the same name, which bodes well for its expected quality. Over the years, Highsmith's words have inspired several acclaimed movies, including Strangers on a Train, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Carol. Hopefully, Adrian Lyne's Deep Water follows that tradition. It should be noted, though, that the novel has been adapted a few times, notably with a 1981 French film called Eaux Profondes, which starred Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant.
The Movie Is A Star Vehicle For Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas
In the film that aligned the stars together, if only for a short while, Deep Water is the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas star vehicle that resulted in tabloid stories galore about their A-list coupling. Alas, while the gossip-heavy celeb relationship ultimately wasn't meant to last, their once-vibrant chemistry will (hopefully) be palpable on the screen.
In this upcoming movie, Ben Affleck plays Vic Van Allen, one-half of the dissatisfied marriage, while Ana de Armas plays Melinda Van Allen, his equally unsatisfied spouse. Through their dangerous games, they'll rekindle their spark, though it comes at a high cost. While real-life romance doesn't always guarantee cinematic chemistry, one hopes that the camera caught that rich romantic passion while it was alive at the moment.
Deep Water Is Adrian Lyne’s Long-Awaited Return To Directing After A 20-Year Absence
Ladies and gentlemen, Adrian Lyne is back! In 2022, 20 whole years after the release of 2002's mixed-reviewed Unfaithful, the director behind Fatal Attraction, Flashdance, 9 1/2 Weeks, Jacob's Ladder, and Indecent Proposal returns with another erotic thriller.
Once a staple of '80s and '90s cinema, Adrian Lyne's decades-long absence from the big screen is noticeable in a movie era that has moved away from mid-budget adult dramas in favor of big-budget tentpole blockbusters. Hollywood isn't what it used to be, which might explain why it has taken Lyne so long to jump back into the director's chair. While the filmmaker has finally returned, it's possible that this could be the 80-year-old director's swan song. If it's truly his last film, let's hope he ends his career with a bang!
The Supporting Cast Includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, And More
Along with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas playing our disgruntled lovers, Deep Water features a standout supporting cast that includes Tracy Letts (Lady Bird), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Finn Wittrock (The Big Short), and Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth). Additionally, it's worth noting that Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Rachel Blanchard (7th Heaven), and Kristen Connolly (The Cabin in the Woods) round out the acting ensemble.
Deep Water’s Screenplay Is Co-Written By Euphoria’s Sam Levinson
Sam Levinson is keeping himself plenty busy these days. The son of Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson is best known as the creator and lead creative voice behind HBO's Euphoria. The filmmaker also wrote, produced, and directed the one-location Netflix dramedy Malcolm & Marie, which premiered in February. Now, the writer lends his pen to Adrian Lyne's latest film, providing rewrites on Zach Helm's initial script.
Though he only has a few writing and directing credits to his name, including Barry Levinson's The Wizard of Lies and 2018's Assassination Nation, Sam Levinson has been quick to stir interest — and controversy — with his flashy vision and loaded writing. Hopefully, the scribe's creative influence gives the movie some pop and zest.
The Filming Process Was Extended Due To COVID-19
Like many movies that were shot throughout this past year, Deep Water faced a troubled production before it finally wrapped. More specifically, filming began in November 2019 in New Orleans, and it appeared to be smooth sailing at first (no pun intended) — that is, until reshoots were needed. The pandemic required extensive measures to be taken in order to secure and isolate the talent for these reworked scenes. Thus, a calendar year passed before Deep Water was in the can; the A-list actors were seen filming new or retooled scenes as recently as November 2020.
One plus to Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck spending a lot of time off-screen together (at the time), though, is that they could safely quarantine with one another without issue. That said, while Deep Water is finished filming, we must wait six more months before it screens in theaters.
Deep Water will reach the shore on January 14th, 2022.