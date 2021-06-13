Deep Water: Release Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About The Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Movie

The Movie Is A Star Vehicle For Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas

In the film that aligned the stars together, if only for a short while, Deep Water is the Ben Affleck-Ana de Armas star vehicle that resulted in tabloid stories galore about their A-list coupling. Alas, while the gossip-heavy celeb relationship ultimately wasn't meant to last, their once-vibrant chemistry will (hopefully) be palpable on the screen.

In this upcoming movie, Ben Affleck plays Vic Van Allen, one-half of the dissatisfied marriage, while Ana de Armas plays Melinda Van Allen, his equally unsatisfied spouse. Through their dangerous games, they'll rekindle their spark, though it comes at a high cost. While real-life romance doesn't always guarantee cinematic chemistry, one hopes that the camera caught that rich romantic passion while it was alive at the moment.