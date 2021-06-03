news

Jamie Lee Curtis Offers First Glimpse At Her Borderlands Movie Character, Kevin Hart And More

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween 2018

Borderlands fans, get excited! The film adaptation of the popular video game series is two months into filming, and luckily, one of the movie’s main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis, happens to be a shutterbug. Earlier this week, Curtis posted a photo she took of a silhouetted Cate Blanchett as Lilith, one of Borderlands’ main protagonists. Now Curtis has posted other silhouetted photos of not just her character in the video game movie, but of her fellow costars too.

As with the initial Cate Blanchett picture, Jamie Lee Curtis shared more of her Borderlands photography on her Instagram page, with each post accompanied by an amusing caption. First off, let’s look at the photographer/Halloween actress herself, who’s starring in Borderlands as Dr. Patricia Tannis.

Next up, we have Avengers: Infinity War and Love and Monsters star Ariana Greenblatt, who’s rocking the distinctive bunny ears of Tiny Tina.

Third on the lineup is Night School’s Kevin Hart, who was cast to play Roland in Borderlands back in January.

Following him, there’s Creed II and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Florian Munteanu as the imposing Krieg.

Finally, we have a Borderlands character who isn’t human, so the actor bringing the character didn’t pose like the previously-mentioned actor. Nevertheless, it’s likely that most moviegoers won’t have trouble recognizing that School of Rock’s Jack Black is voicing the robot known as Claptrap.

So thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis, we finally have our first looks at Borderlands’ main characters… or their outlines anyway. However, they’re by no means the only actors who’ve been announced for the upcoming sci-fi action comedy. Borderlands’ cast also includes Édgar Ramírez as Atlas, Haley Bennett in a yet-to-be-revealed role, Olivier Richters as Krom, Janina Gavankar as Commander Knoxx and Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi, among others. Behind the scenes, Hostel’s Eli Roth is directing the feature and also co-wrote the script with Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin.

As for Borderlands’ plot, the movie will follow Lilith returning to Pandora to fight the rising daughter of “the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. To accomplish this mission, Lilith teams up with Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, Patricia Tannis and Claptrap, and they’ll have to battle their way through monsters and bandits to find the missing girl, who “may hold the key to unimaginable power.” With four games in the main Borderlands video game series and an assortment of spinoffs, there definitely won’t be any issues finding content for potential sequels to cover, assuming the first movie does well at the box office.

Borderlands doesn’t have a release date yet, so check back with CinemaBlend for that information and more news about the movie’s progress. If you’re curious about movies coming out later this year, browse through our 2021 release schedule.

