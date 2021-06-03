Jamie Lee Curtis Offers First Glimpse At Her Borderlands Movie Character, Kevin Hart And More

As for Borderlands’ plot, the movie will follow Lilith returning to Pandora to fight the rising daughter of “the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. To accomplish this mission, Lilith teams up with Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, Patricia Tannis and Claptrap, and they’ll have to battle their way through monsters and bandits to find the missing girl, who “may hold the key to unimaginable power.” With four games in the main Borderlands video game series and an assortment of spinoffs, there definitely won’t be any issues finding content for potential sequels to cover, assuming the first movie does well at the box office.