Dear Evan Hansen Movie: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know

Broadway, as of late, has been making a heavy transition into the world of the movies, and has been gaining more traction than ever. With smash-hits like the stage-recorded Hamilton, to the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, it’s a great time to see a musical in movie theaters. Yet another new musical is being brought to cinema screens soon for people to enjoy, and that’s the Dear Evan Hansen movie.

The Tony-award-winning musical has plenty of big screen appeal, mainly focusing around an anxious, isolated high schooler who is looking for some understanding and belonging in the chaos of the world, especially with the cruelty of the social-media age. With amazing songs, a great cast, including Ben Platt, and so much more, here is what we know about the upcoming adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.