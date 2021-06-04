Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 Finds Its Jessica Drew

Jessica Drew made her Marvel Comics debut in 1977’s Marvel Spotlight #32, 15 years after Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, first popped up in Amazing Fantasy #15. Although Jessica and Peter both take their superhero monikers from the same order of arachnids, they actually aren’t as closely tied together as you might think. For one thing, instead of being bitten by a radioactive spider, Jessica (in her original origin story) gained her powers when her father injected her with a serum based on irradiated spider blood to cure her of uranium poisoning. Like Peter, Jessica has super strength and can crawl on walls, but her other abilities include manipulating pheromones and projecting bio-electric energy. Also, before becoming a superhero, Jessica Drew was brainwashed into being a HYDRA agent.