Emily Blunt, Badass, Talks Drinking Whisky With John Krasinski After Long A Quiet Place Part II Shoots

No matter what sort of job you have, everyone needs a way to unwind after a day at work. So one can assume that when it comes to making a harrowing movie like A Quiet Place Part II, a severe amount of unwinding would be needed. Well, cinematic badasses/power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski found the perfect way to kick back after fighting sonically sensitive aliens: whisky, and generous quantities of it.
Speaking with The Mirror, Emily Blunt painted a picture that feels very much in line with the relationship she has with her husband/co-worker. And you can just imagine that while Krasinski is only in A Quiet Place Part II for a hot minute, his directing of scenes where his wife is in peril must have been as grueling as well. Which makes Emily Blunt’s admission of after work drinking a comforting story to hear:
We drink a lot of whisky. It’s a way of unwinding and it takes the edge off. I’d come home covered in mud and blood and my feet were filthy and I’d looked like I’d been dragged through a hedge backwards.
Having to ensure a quiet, dramatic environment throughout an entire day of shooting, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski probably needed such a fantastic way to blow off steam. While A Quiet Place Part II does allow for a little more dialogue and action than its predecessor, the same rules apply in this increasingly dangerous universe. Though the rounds of whisky between Blunt and Krasinski probably haven’t stopped flowing, especially in light of this sequel’s blazing bright success.
Already a smash hit in a world slowly opening up the throttle, A Quiet Place Part II definitely upped its game in some places. Putting the fictional Abbott family through their paces yet again, this unexpected sequel has gained a lot of ground on the box office market in almost two weeks of release. So much so that there’s already been further movement on the third film in the series, which is currently looking to be written and directed by Take Shelter auteur Jeff Nichols.
The history of the Quiet Place series is full of twists and turns that took an unknown property and blew it up into a huge crowd pleasing hit. It’s a testament to the talents of Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and the rest of their collaborators on this sci-fi thriller universe. And with the whisky already flowing, you could imagine the ideas that might have already started growing for future installments of this dangerous storyline. Sometimes the whisky is meant for play, but sometimes it definitely helps with the work.
A Quiet Place Part II is currently making a lot of noise at a theater near you. Should you want to wait until the film hits the streaming market, don’t worry. Paramount+ will have the film in its library on July 12th, which leaves you with enough time to track down some liquid refreshment of your choice to celebrate.