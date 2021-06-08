Emily Blunt, Badass, Talks Drinking Whisky With John Krasinski After Long A Quiet Place Part II Shoots

The history of the Quiet Place series is full of twists and turns that took an unknown property and blew it up into a huge crowd pleasing hit. It’s a testament to the talents of Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and the rest of their collaborators on this sci-fi thriller universe. And with the whisky already flowing, you could imagine the ideas that might have already started growing for future installments of this dangerous storyline. Sometimes the whisky is meant for play, but sometimes it definitely helps with the work.