Chris Pratt Lists His Favorite Things About Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Ahead Of Their Anniversary

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady in Jurassic World

Doesn’t it just figure that Chris Pratt would fall in love with and marry the daughter of Arnold Schwarznegger? The actor has become a predominant face in Hollywood from Guardians of the Galaxy to Jurassic World, not unlike his father-in-law when he emerged in the ‘80s and ‘90s. And just like that, the couple are celebrating their two-year wedding anniversary.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got on right away in the summer of 2018, with Schwarznegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, reportedly setting them up. In early 2019, less than a year after being first seen together, the couple got engaged. On June 8, 2019 the happy couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, and in celebration of the special day, Pratt shared his favorite things about his wife:

Her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother as a wife, her faith. Her laugh, even at inappropriate times like a funeral or something. It’s pretty contagious. It’s our anniversary tomorrow, wish her a Happy Anniversary.

Chris Pratt gushed about Katherine Schwarznegger on his Instagram during a Q&A. The actor was asked about his favorite things about his wife, and he went right into how much he loves her infectious laugh alongside some other incredible qualities. He’s since gone on to share this sweet post to commemorate the occasion:

Chris Pratt shared a sweet sentiment about his wife and the mother of his nearly one-year-old daughter Lyla, thanking her for “changing everything” for him. And in some on-brand Pratt sarcasm, the actor joked, foretelling at least two or three more years with her if he’s lucky.

Chris Pratt is currently promoting his upcoming action film The Tomorrow War hitting Amazon this July. The movie will mark Pratt’s first time executive producing a film. The Tomorrow War is about a family man who is enlisted in a war taking place in the future where humanity’s fate relies on his ability to confront his past. Check out the trailer here:

Chris Pratt met Katherine Schwarznegger after his split from Anna Faris, whom he was with for a decade, from 2007 to 2017. The former couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, got married in 2009 and had their son Jack in 2012. Pratt and Faris remain friends following their divorce and share parenting duties. Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barratt.

Chris Pratt’s film The Tomorrow War comes to Amazon Prime on July 2. The actor is also set to star in Jurassic World: Dominion next summer, as well as Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and the series The Terminal List. Check out the full lineup of new movies with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.

