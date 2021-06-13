He's All That: Release Date, Cast And Everything Else We Know About Netflix's She's All That Reimagining

He’s All That Premieres On Netflix In August

According to Deadline, Netflix paid over 20 million dollars for the rights to stream He’s All That. The movie will premiere on Netflix, as part of its summer offerings, on August 27, 2021. Filming on He’s All That began in November 2020 and concluded in December 2020, giving the film a fairly quick turnaround from filming to streaming.

Netflix has a really exciting summer lineup already, with the premiere of the Fear Street trilogy, the conclusion of the Kissing Booth saga and a bunch of other fun Summer 2021 Netflix movies. The addition of He’s All That just makes Netflix’s summer film series even more fun.