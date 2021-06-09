New Evidence Indicates Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's New Relationship May Be Moving Really Fast

It feels like only yesterday that we’d first read reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seeing each other for the first time in a while. As time progressed, that big vacation to Montana seemed to be the first real spark that heralded the second age of Bennifer. This budding romance has only sped up over time, with reports coming in fast and furious from various sources that Affleck and Lopez have fallen for each other yet again. So having this pair potentially living much, much closer to each other is certainly the stuff that rumors are made of.