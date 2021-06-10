Ryan Reynolds Shares New Free Guy Trailer With A Ton More Action And Jodie Comer

Free Guy’s latest reel of fun debuted on Twitter to promote the August 13th date that the 20th Century Studios film currently occupies. Providing another look into the world of Free City and Ryan Reynolds’ cheerful protagonist Guy, we see car crashes, explosions, and a lot of verbal threats from Taika Waititi. But we also get to see more of Killing Eve star Jodie Comer acting as a sort of guide to Guy, as she’s trying to complete her own mission in both the real and virtual world. Oh, did we mention the car stunts?