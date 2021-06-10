trailers

Ryan Reynolds Shares New Free Guy Trailer With A Ton More Action And Jodie Comer

The wait for Ryan Reynolds’ action/comedy Free Guy could be counted as an experience you could only find in a video game. Every time audiences and the actor alike have gotten hyped for a new release date, a delay would come around and everybody would respawn to square one. But not it feels like it’s definitely happening this summer, and a new trailer with a lot of action, and some additional Jodie Comer footage, makes it all feel a little more real.

Free Guy’s latest reel of fun debuted on Twitter to promote the August 13th date that the 20th Century Studios film currently occupies. Providing another look into the world of Free City and Ryan Reynolds’ cheerful protagonist Guy, we see car crashes, explosions, and a lot of verbal threats from Taika Waititi. But we also get to see more of Killing Eve star Jodie Comer acting as a sort of guide to Guy, as she’s trying to complete her own mission in both the real and virtual world. Oh, did we mention the car stunts?

Ever the marketing enthusiast, Ryan Reynolds shared this trailer on his own personal social media platform. And as you’ll see in the message he included along with the goods, he couldn’t be happier to finally be sharing Free Guy with the world. Naturally, there’s even some good natured double entendre included, making this a true Ryan Reynolds approved message:

Jodie Comer may have put something inside me. Or Taika? Not entirely sure, but the wait to find out is almost over. #FreeGuy FINALLY hits theaters August 13th! Hallelujah! p.s. I love this movie so hard.

Free Guy will try not only to make it a good day, but a great day, when it arrives in theaters on August 13th.

More to come...

More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Chose To Speak Out About His Struggles With Anxiety news 4d Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Chose To Speak Out About His Struggles With Anxiety Carlie Hoke
How To See Ryan Reynolds In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Early news 1w How To See Ryan Reynolds In The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Early Sarah El-Mahmoud
Ryan Reynolds Isn't Afraid To Make Noise Over How Much He Loves A Quiet Place: Part II news 2w Ryan Reynolds Isn't Afraid To Make Noise Over How Much He Loves A Quiet Place: Part II Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Jul 16, 2021 Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions Rating TBD
Blake Lively’s Father, Actor Ernie Lively, Is Dead At 74 TBD Blake Lively’s Father, Actor Ernie Lively, Is Dead At 74 Rating TBD
Friday Night Lights Cast: What The NBC Actors Are Doing Now TBD Friday Night Lights Cast: What The NBC Actors Are Doing Now Rating TBD
Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor Jokes About ‘Disturbing’ Time Acting With Yoda’s Puppet In Phantom Menace TBD Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor Jokes About ‘Disturbing’ Time Acting With Yoda’s Puppet In Phantom Menace Rating TBD
This Is Us Season 6: Everything We Know About The Next Season TBD This Is Us Season 6: Everything We Know About The Next Season Rating TBD
The Flash’s Carlos Valdes Reflects On The ‘Full Circle’ Farewell To Cisco TBD The Flash’s Carlos Valdes Reflects On The ‘Full Circle’ Farewell To Cisco Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information