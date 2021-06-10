Ryan Reynolds Shares New Free Guy Trailer With A Ton More Action And Jodie Comer

The wait for Ryan Reynolds’ action/comedy Free Guy could be counted as an experience you could only find in a video game. Every time audiences and the actor alike have gotten hyped for a new release date, a delay would come around and everybody would respawn to square one. But not it feels like it’s definitely happening this summer, and a new trailer with a lot of action, and some additional Jodie Comer footage, makes it all feel a little more real.
Free Guy’s latest reel of fun debuted on Twitter to promote the August 13th date that the 20th Century Studios film currently occupies. Providing another look into the world of Free City and Ryan Reynolds’ cheerful protagonist Guy, we see car crashes, explosions, and a lot of verbal threats from Taika Waititi. But we also get to see more of Killing Eve star Jodie Comer acting as a sort of guide to Guy, as she’s trying to complete her own mission in both the real and virtual world. Oh, did we mention the car stunts?
Ever the marketing enthusiast, Ryan Reynolds shared this trailer on his own personal social media platform. And as you’ll see in the message he included along with the goods, he couldn’t be happier to finally be sharing Free Guy with the world. Naturally, there’s even some good natured double entendre included, making this a true Ryan Reynolds approved message:
Jodie Comer may have put something inside me. Or Taika? Not entirely sure, but the wait to find out is almost over. #FreeGuy FINALLY hits theaters August 13th! Hallelujah! p.s. I love this movie so hard.
Free Guy will try not only to make it a good day, but a great day, when it arrives in theaters on August 13th.
