The Best Dominic Toretto Moments In The Fast And Furious Movies So Far

Whether he’s taking life “one quarter mile at a time,” drinking any beer as long as it’s a Corona, or putting his skin on the line to protect his ever-growing family, Dominic Toretto has had his fair share of great moments ever since Vin Diesel brought the on-screen badass to life in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. While not always the easiest person to deal with in the franchise, Dom has always been the linchpin of the series, the glue that keeps everyone together, and the bridge that makes complete strangers into “familia.”

But what are the best Dominic Toretto moments, those iconic speeches, races, and brutal fights that have audiences coming back to the theater for more and more over the past 20 years? As we look toward the release of F9, let's take a step back and check out the franchise star’s best moments from his humble beginnings as mechanic-turned-racer-turned-low-level-criminal to someone who is pretty much a superhero with his insane stunts. These are the best Dominic Toretto moments in the Fast and Furious movies in order.