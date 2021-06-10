Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling Fans Over No Way Home’s Trailer

The chants are growing louder. The calls are increasing on social media. The collective of fans known on social media as “Spider-Man Twitter” really, really want to see the first official teaser or trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. And each day that we get closer to the movie’s December 17 release date is just another day that the fans think it’s time to finally pull back the curtain on this incredibly secretive project and give the audience a look. Well, the good folks running the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account have a very brief message to those who spend their time demanding the trailer and believing it’s about to drop: “Pls keep left.”
The Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account is playfully responding to a very funny meme that has been making the rounds on Spider-Man Twitter about how so many of us are feeling regarding the trailer. Seriously, by now, you could fill a file drawer with stories about the number of theories that have circulated regarding WHEN the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was going to drop. Maybe it will be on Tom Holland’s birthday? Marvel Studios surprised Simu Liu with the first Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer on HIS birthday. They should do it here! (They didn’t).
Then there was talk about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer arriving when the new Loki series made its debut on Disney+. That program is expected to lead into next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but by diving into the concept of the multiverse, fans also think that Loki could set up storylines that will propel the action in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
That didn’t happen either.
Why all the mystery? Everything about the upcoming Spider-Man sequel has been cloaked from spoilers, to the point where we didn’t even know the title of the film until a few weeks back. And even when Marvel and Sony dropped that knowledge, it was a guessing-game stunt played by Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya on social media.
But usually a movie of this size and scope will have at least a teaser in front of fans when we are this close to release. We don’t even know the general story of No Way Home, or a confirmation of who the villain (or villains) of the movie might be. That’s likely the reason for the secrecy. Rumors have been swirling that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be a multiverse movie that introduces other aspects from the previous Sony films, including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. But until we see real confirmation, we are encouraged to “keep left” by the movie’s Twitter account and “just wait for the trailer.”
Look for Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters on December 17, and make sure you are constantly checking our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide for all of the latest Phase Four MCU news.