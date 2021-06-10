Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling Fans Over No Way Home’s Trailer

The chants are growing louder. The calls are increasing on social media. The collective of fans known on social media as “Spider-Man Twitter” really, really want to see the first official teaser or trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. And each day that we get closer to the movie’s December 17 release date is just another day that the fans think it’s time to finally pull back the curtain on this incredibly secretive project and give the audience a look. Well, the good folks running the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter account have a very brief message to those who spend their time demanding the trailer and believing it’s about to drop: “Pls keep left.”