After One-Armed Pull-Ups, The Marvels’ Brie Larson Reveals She Can Do One-Armed Push-Ups Too

Brie Larson made her MCU debut playing the title character of Captain Marvel, quickly establishing Carol Danvers as one of the most powerful heroes in the entire franchise. Larson takes this responsibility seriously, and has been open about getting into superhero shape so that she could truly embody her in the upcoming sequel The Marvels. And after mastering the one-armed pull-up, she’s started doing one-armed push-ups as well. Yes, there's a video.
Playing a superhero on the big screen comes with a ton of pressure, and actors like Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth are known for getting super ripped for their roles. Brie Larson is no exception to this rule, investing in a massive home gym for her ongoing tenure as Captain Marvel in the MCU. Now you can see her go for a one-armed push-up during said preparation. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While push-ups are difficult enough, doing a one-handed one really raises the stakes. Brie Larson was able to accomplish it, but didn’t hide the pain that came along with the physical feat. Same, though
The above image comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram page, which she regularly uses to document her career, life, and fitness journey. She revealed her massive home gym once it was completed, and has been sharing awesome clips of her workouts ahead of filming The Marvels. Carol Danvers is nearly back, and it seems like the Oscar-winning actress is ready for action.
Brie Larson has been open about how training physically helps her to fully immerse herself in the role of Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel. After all, she’s known as one of the most powerful Avengers-- having single handedly taken out Thanos’ armada, and battling him solo. Now that Larson’s able to work on her fitness from the comfort of her own home, smart money says Carol is especially swoll in The Marvels.
Information about The Marvels is limited, but that hasn’t stopped anticipation for the sequel to steadily build. The cast and crew have already been praising director Nia DaCosta’s vision for the project, and fans are eager for Captain Marvel to be paired with two more heroes. Namely WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel, who will first debut in her own show on Disney+.
Given how powerful Captain Marvel is, it should be interesting to see what foe she goes up against. It’s bound to be something significant, especially if she’s going to need two more heroes to lean on. As we know, she’s kind of a solo act. We’ll just have to wait for production on The Marvels to begin.
The Marvels is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.