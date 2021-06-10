After One-Armed Pull-Ups, The Marvels’ Brie Larson Reveals She Can Do One-Armed Push-Ups Too

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Brie Larson made her MCU debut playing the title character of Captain Marvel, quickly establishing Carol Danvers as one of the most powerful heroes in the entire franchise. Larson takes this responsibility seriously, and has been open about getting into superhero shape so that she could truly embody her in the upcoming sequel The Marvels. And after mastering the one-armed pull-up, she’s started doing one-armed push-ups as well. Yes, there's a video.